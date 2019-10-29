Chile's Gtd deploys Infinera

Gtd, a Chilean multi-service telecommunications provider, has deployed Infinera’s 7300 Multi-haul Transport Platform, mTera Universal Transport Platform, and Transcend software-defined networking (SDN) solutions to increase capacity across its terrestrial network in Chile and its subsea networks.



Gtd said its new "Prat" subsea optical fiber cable will allow the creation of a digital connectivity ring that will prepare Chile for the arrival of technological investments and position the country as a gateway to other countries in South America.



“Deploying Infinera enabled us to make significant upgrades in our metro and long-haul fiber networks, bringing much-needed broadband services to users across Chile and South America,” said Fernando Gana Barroilhet, Chief of Infrastructure Strategy at Gtd. “Infinera’s robust solutions increase our capacity and enable us to seamlessly scale our network to help us broaden our addressable market with high-performance services and set us on the right path for future services and applications.”



