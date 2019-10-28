C-Band Alliance proposes to clear 300 MHz of spectrum for 5G

The C-Band Alliance (CBA), which is backed by Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, and Telesat, announced a commitment to clear 300 MHz of C-band spectrum to support fast 5G wireless deployment throughout the continental U.S.



The CBA proposal, which is detailed in a filing with the FCC, encompasses 300 MHz of spectrum including a 20-MHz guard band to protect existing satellite services from 5G interference.



Further enhancing its plan to clear spectrum quickly, the first tranche—which clears spectrum within 18 months of an FCC order in 46 top metropolitan zones—is now increased to 120 MHz, inclusive of the 20-MHz guard band. The second tranche of the remaining spectrum will be made available within 36 months from a CBA-led auction, providing cleared spectrum throughout the entire continental U.S.



Speaking on behalf of the C-Band Alliance, Intelsat CEO Stephen Spengler said, “Throughout this nearly two-year process, we have sought to work collaboratively as peers, to be responsive to the goals of U.S. policy makers seeking spectrum for 5G, and to work closely with our customers to protect their transmissions and understand their current and future network needs. Over this time, compression technology has continued to commercialize. We are confident that we can deliver a solution that not only maximizes the clearing of mid-band spectrum to enable 5G in the U.S., but also fully funds a spectrally-efficient, next-generation compression infrastructure for programming distribution in the U.S. This solution represents unprecedented coordination among satellite operators, our customers, and the FCC, and we look forward to delivering to the U.S. an accelerated 5G deployment and the innovation and high-technology job growth that the deployment of 5G is expected to generate for the U.S. economy.”



