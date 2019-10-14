Broadcom packs up to sixteen 10G PON interfaces on a single device

Broadcom began sampling a new family of optical line termination (OLT) PON MAC devices with up to sixteen XGS-PON, NGPON-2, or 10GEPON interfaces.



Broadcom said its BCM68650 is the first commercially available merchant silicon solution optimized for the highest density 10G PON OLTs.



Also shipping with the BCM68650 is Broadcom’s latest OLT line card development suite, the Broadband Adaptation Layer (BAL).



BCM68650 Product Highlights





Up to 16 ports of XGS-PON, NG-PON2 or 10G EPON interfaces

Extensive support for multi-PON co-existence allowing operators to seamlessly introduce 10G PON on top of their existing PON services

Comprehensive line card software development environment via the Broadband Adaptation Layer, speeding time to market with a ready-built OLT management interface