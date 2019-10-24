Blueprint column: Stop the intruders at the door!

by Prayson Pate, Chief Technology Officer, Ensemble, ADVA



Security is one of the biggest concerns about cloud computing. And securing the cloud means stopping intruders at the door by securing its onramp – the edge. How can edge cloud can be securely deployed, automatically, at scale, over public internet?



The bad news is that it’s impossible to be 100% secure, especially when you bring internet threats into the mix.



The good news is that we can make it so difficult for intruders that they move on to easier targets. And we can ensure that we contain and limit the damage if they do get in.



To achieve that requires an automated and layered approach. Automation ensures that policies are up to date, passwords and keys are rotated, and patches and updates are applied. Layering means that breaching one barrier does not give the intruder the keys to the kingdom. Finally, security must be designed in – not tacked on as an afterthought.



Let’s take a closer look at what edge cloud is, and how we can build and deliver it, securely and at scale.



Defining and building the edge cloud



Before we continue with the security discussion, let’s talk about what we mean by edge cloud.



Edge cloud is the delivery of cloud resources (compute, networking, and storage) to the perimeter of the network and the usage of those resources for both standard compute loads (micro-cloud) as well as for communications infrastructure (uCPE, SD-WAN, MEC, etc.), as shown below.





