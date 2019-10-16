Blue Danube announces coherent Massive MIMO

Blue Danube Systems announced its first Coherent Massive MIMO solution for TDD networks.



Blue Danube said its approach to Massive MIMO starts by assuring RF array coherency which, in conjunction with digital processing, uniquely enables the definition, placement and dynamic coordination of high precision beams. These beams can be software controlled to direct RF energy towards high user-density areas, while minimizing adjacent sector interference, to improve overall network performance. Blue Danube’s FDD systems have been deployed by five operators worldwide and have been in commercial network operation in North America since 2016 serving thousands of users and carrying hundreds of gigabytes of data traffic daily.



With the addition of support for 3.5 GHz (3GPP Band 42, Band 43, Band 48) and 2.5 GHz (3GPP Band 38, Band 40, Band 41), network operators around the world can realize the benefits of true 3D beamforming and Massive MIMO in sub-6 GHz TDD spectrum. Blue Danube is partnering with leading CBRS equipment vendors to deliver an end to end beamforming solution in Q1’2020.



Coherent architecture will offer a significant performance boost for upcoming TDD networks as well, including 5G and CBRS deployments, and could be the key to making ORAN networks more competitive.”



“Our unique approach to Massive MIMO and 3D beamforming allows us to seamlessly design systems regardless of the radio air-interface,” said Blue Danube CEO, Mark Pinto. “In fact, we intentionally targeted the FDD market first since it accounted for 85% of the worldwide deployments and successfully delivered the industry’s first commercial Massive MIMO solution in 2016. The rest of the industry has focused on TDD solutions to take advantage of channel reciprocity to simplify design, but they continue to struggle to deliver a robust system with realizable gains and at economical price points. We are confident of filling that gap for network operators by offering a complete sub-6 GHz product portfolio.”



