Bahrain's Batelco picks Nuage for SD-WAN 2.0

Batelco, Bahrain's leading service provider, has chosen the Nuage Networks’ SD-WAN 2.0 solution to support cloud connectivity, automation and digital transformation services for its Bahrain and international enterprise customers.



Batelco serves corporate and consumer customers in the MENA region — offering fixed broadband and mobile communication services as well as digital services, such as data center and cloud, internet and e-commerce services.



The deal is expected to support the digital transformation efforts of Batelco’s enterprise customers across sectors including banking and finance, healthcare, education, hospitality, transportation and energy.



Sunil Khandekar, CEO, Nuage Networks, said: “The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will provide Batelco with a powerful platform for offering advanced digital services to support cloud connectivity, automation and network segmentation while eliminating the boundaries imposed by the underlying connectivity technologies. Batelco’s SD-WAN services will be a big boost to the digital transformation of MENA businesses and organizations.”





