AWS to Open Data Centers in Spain

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will open an infrastructure region in Spain in late 2022 or early 2023..



The new AWS Europe (Spain) Region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch, and will be AWS’s seventh region in Europe, joining existing regions in Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Stockholm, and the upcoming Milan region launching in early 2020.



Currently, AWS provides 69 Availability Zones across 22 infrastructure regions worldwide. With this announcement, AWS now has announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more Regions in Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, and Spain.





“Cloud computing is already powering innovation within businesses, educational institutions, public administrations, and government agencies across Spain, and with this AWS infrastructure region, we look forward to helping accelerate this transformation,” said Peter DeSantis, Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, Amazon Web Services. “Opening an AWS Region in Spain will drive more technology jobs and businesses, boosting the local economy, while enabling organizations across all industries to lower costs, increase security, and improve agility. We’re excited to have AWS contribute to the future growth of Spain.”



https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/



