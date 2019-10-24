AWS generated Q3 sales of $9 billion, 35% growth

Trailing 12 months (TTM) revenue was $32.5 billion.
- During the quarter, AWS announced the general availability of G4 instances, a new graphics processing unit (GPU)-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance designed to help accelerate machine learning inference and graphics-intensive workloads, both of which are computationally demanding tasks that benefit from additional GPU acceleration.
- AWS also announced the opening of the AWS Middle East (Bahrain) Region. Developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations, can now run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in the Middle East. AWS now spans 69 Availability Zones within 22 geographic regions around the world, and has announced plans for ten more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy, and South Africa.
- AWS announced a 44% reduction in storage prices for Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) Infrequent Access (IA) storage class, one of the largest percentage price reductions in AWS history. Amazon EFS is a low-cost, simple to use, fully managed, and cloud-native NFS file system for Linux-based workloads that can be used with AWS services and on-premises resources. Amazon EFS IA is a storage class for Amazon EFS that is designed for files accessed less frequently, enabling customers to reduce storage costs compared to the Amazon EFS Standard storage class. AWS has reduced prices six times thus far in 2019, and this marks the 75th price reduction since its inception.