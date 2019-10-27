AT&T agreed to a sale-leaseback of its remaining domestic company-owned wireless towers to Peppertree Capital Management.
Under the deal, Peppertree will purchase more than 1,000 AT&T towers for up to $680 million. AT&T will lease back capacity on the towers from Peppertree.
AT&T said the sale is consistent with its strategy to monetize non-strategic assets as it continues to pay down debt.
AT&T to sell its remaining domestic wireless towers to Peppertree
