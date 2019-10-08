Arm to support custom instructions for Cortex CPUs

Arm will introduce a new custom instructions feature for its Armv8-M architecture. The approach gives chip designers the ability to add unique application-specific features into Cortex-M33 CPUs.



Arm Custom Instructions will initially be implemented in Arm Cortex-M33 CPUs starting in the first half of 2020 at no additional cost to new and existing licensees, enabling SoC designers to add their own instructions for specific embedded and IoT applications without risk of software fragmentation.



“A world of a trillion secure intelligent devices will be built on a diversity of complex use cases requiring increased synergy between hardware and software design,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive and IoT Line of Business, Arm. “We have engineered Arm Custom Instructions to fuel closer hardware and software co-design efforts toward achieving application-specific acceleration while unlocking greater device differentiation.”



https://www.arm.com/company/news/2019/10/arm-enables-custom-instructions-for-embedded-cpus



