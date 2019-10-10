AMS-IX deploys Pluribus to federate geographically distributed switches

The Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX) has deployed Pluribus Networks’ Netvisor ONE operating system and Adaptive Cloud Fabric, along with Dell EMC Open Networking hardware, as part of a multi-site network modernization project.



The installation creates an SDN-controlled network fabric that federates together a large number of geographically distributed switches to appear as one logical switch, radically simplifying network operations.



Pluribus said its controllerless architecture leverages the processing power inside the switches that are already deployed, distributing intelligence to every switch in the network. This distributed approach to automation lowers costs by eliminating the expense of multiple controllers while improving performance. AMS-IX network operators often move around from site to site, and now, from any switch, the AMS-IX team can see the entire fabric, troubleshoot the entire fabric or update policy across the fabric. This new level of automation allows AMS-IX to better serve customers while making their own operations even more efficient and cost-effective.



AMS-IX also benefits from Pluribus Insight Analytics, which leverages embedded Netvisor monitoring telemetry and packet flow data sources to enable pervasive visibility across the network, eliminating the need for expensive probes or complex monitoring overlay networks. With end-to-end visibility into all connections that traverse the entire data center fabric, AMS-IX can analyze and compare actual versus desired performance and implement corrective actions, such as changes to policy or rerouting traffic to implement on-demand changes to the infrastructure.



“Innovation and high-performance services are the foundation of Amsterdam Internet Exchange; it’s what they built their reputation on, and why they’ve led the interconnect market for 25 years,” said Kumar Srikantan, Chief Executive Officer of Pluribus Networks. “This focus on innovation and new approaches led the team to understand the compelling advantages that can be realized once the software is disaggregated from the hardware. Their shift to open networking, with Pluribus software driving automation across the entire fabric, is now delivering the agility and flexibility they need to meet customer requirements well into the future.”





