Altran develops Mobile Fronthaul Gateway with Intel FPGAs

Altran, which offers Engineering and R&D services, has created a disaggregated fronthaul framework based on Intel field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).



Altran said its Fronthaul Gateway software framework enables radio aggregation from CPRI and eCPRI interfaces for transport over Ethernet networks using IEEE 1914.3 RoE and eCPRI. The framework satisfies demands for low-latency transport and stringent quality of service (QoS), with support for time-sensitive networking (TSN) and telecom timing profiles. Support for the ORAN management plane with NETCONF/YANG and REST application programming interfaces (APIs) enables SDN capabilities and full programmability.



The framework also supports full carrier Ethernet features with operations, administration and maintenance (OAM) and protection. It includes IPv4/v6 routing, IP virtual private networks (VPNs) and Ethernet VPN (EVPN) with multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), segment routing and a variety of transport options for deployments that combine fronthaul, mid-haul and backhaul capabilities.



“5G fronthaul networks must dovetail with the wireless ecosystem, and Altran is uniquely positioned to address the diverse requirements of 5G with expertise and software assets across the digital stack and the mobile infrastructure,” said Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and CEO of Altran. “And our decade-long strategic partnership with Intel helps us build ready-to-deploy solutions that can dramatically accelerate time to market for our OEM customers.”



https://northamerica.altran.com/industries/semiconductors