Aligned Energy expands colo data center campus in Salt Lake City

Aligned Energy is expanding its Salt Lake Metro data center campus, breaking ground on a second facility in West Jordan, Utah. The expansion is driven by the addition of a new anchor customer as well as demand for adaptable, scalable data center infrastructure in the Western technology hub.







Aligned Ashburn sits atop major fiber and conduit routes, providing access to more than 50 carriers in the immediate area. The company notes that its new flagship Ashburn data center campus is located less than 800 feet from the original UUNET-managed MAE East Exchange — the first Internet Exchange Point (IXP). Aligned Energy completed phase one of its hyperscale data center campus in Ashburn, Virginia. The initial 368,755 square-foot, 60 MW facility will be followed by a 409,000 square-foot, 120 MW development on the 26-acre campus. At full build, the planned Aligned Ashburn campus will offer over 1 MM square feet of space and 180 MW of total critical load in the heart of Loudoun County, Virginia — the nation’s most robust data center market.Aligned Ashburn sits atop major fiber and conduit routes, providing access to more than 50 carriers in the immediate area. The company notes that its new flagship Ashburn data center campus is located less than 800 feet from the original UUNET-managed MAE East Exchange — the first Internet Exchange Point (IXP).

Building on Aligned’s existing 34 MW, 300,000 sq. ft. West Jordan data center, the adjacent new 240,000-sq.-ft. facility will add 48 MW of capacity. At full build, the master-planned Aligned SLC campus will offer 780,000 square feet of space and 130 MW of capacity in the Silicon Slopes.“Aligned continues to set — and achieve — aggressive speed-to-market targets, most recently in Ashburn, and now in Salt Lake County with our latest greenfield deployment,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy. “Expected to complete in Q1 2020, our second West Jordan facility will provide adaptable, efficient and sustainable data center infrastructure to enable enhanced availability, performance and scale for customers’ growing cloud and application workloads in the region.”https://www.alignedenergy.com/