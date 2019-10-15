Alibaba Cloud scales with Intel

Alibaba Cloud has achieved a new performance benchmark using Intel Xeon Scalable processors: the industry’s first 100,000 scale factor on Alibaba Cloud MaxCompute cluster running on Intel Xeon Scalable processors, demonstrating Alibaba Cloud’s ability to deliver high-performance, cost-effective cloud services.



Intel said Alibaba Cloud is the first cloud service provider to release benchmark results on 100TB data; previous records were on 10TB and 30TB data performances. Benchmark results released by the Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC) are an important reference standard enabling customers to choose the best software and hardware platforms. TPC benchmarks comprehensively measure system performance through the most commonly used big data application scenarios.



On the TPCx-BigBench benchmark tests, Alibaba Cloud MaxCompute reached 25,641 BBQpm (Big Bench Query-per-minute) with price/performance ratio of up to $224.49/BBQpm. TPCx-BB measures the performance of hardware and software components of Hadoop-based big data systems.

On TPC-DS benchmark tests, Alibaba Cloud’s Elastic MapReduce (EMR) reached 14,861,137 QphDS (queries per hour) and a price/performance ratio of up to $0.18/QphDS.



“Alibaba Cloud has been investing in Big Data analytic technology for about 10 years, and we’re very excited to see our core products, MaxCompute and PAI, represented so well in the international big data performance benchmark, TPCx-BigBench,” said Yangqing Jia, VP of Alibaba Group and President and Senior Fellow of Data Platform, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “One of the keys to this achievement is the close collaboration between Alibaba and Intel, which allowed both sides to give full attention to the technology and ecosystem advantages to make this happen. Together, we will continue to deepen innovation and cooperation, to make leading products and technologies, to create more value for the industry, and to drive the development of the digital economy.”