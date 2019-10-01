AFL acquires Optical Telecom for DAS expertise

AFL, an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable, connectivity and accessories, has acquired Optical & Telecommunication Solutions, a leading wireless solutions provider focused on in-building and outdoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). Financial terms were not disclosed.



Optical Telecom is headquartered in Addison, Texas and has offices in Duluth, Georgia and Houston, Texas. The company provides a range of DAS solutions, including design, site survey, installation and project management.



AFL said the acquisition supports its strategy to expand its footprint across the Southwest and Southeast and complement its existing enterprise services.“Optical Telecom has built its reputation on family values, quality installations and technical expertise,” commented Sam Orendain, Founder of Optical Telecom. “With this new partnership, we are now part of a global team with a great culture and a track record of success and innovation. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity this partnership brings to our associates, our customers and to our industry.”