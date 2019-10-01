ADVA targets greenhouse gas emission reduction

ADVA greenhouse gas emission reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.



“Reducing the environmental impact of our business is crucial to ADVA’s vision and values. Our approved SBTi targets highlight our commitment to preventing climate change and our roadmap for sustainable success,” said Klaus Grobe, director, sustainability, ADVA. “We’re focusing on optimizing the most significant area of our value chain. For us that means indirect customer emissions. Our long-term targets involve a real-terms drop in downstream carbon emissions of 3%. When you factor in continued company growth and massive projected increases in data demand over the next few years, you get a sense of how ambitious that commitment is. Our approved SBTi targets are also big news for our customers. Not only are we helping to limit global temperature increases, we’re also assisting service providers and enterprises across the world in reducing their own CO2 footprint.”



https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20191001-advas-science-based-sustainability-targets-validated-by-sbti