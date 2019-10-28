ADVA supplies its Oscilloquartz synchronization to Chilean service provider

One of Chile’s largest communication service providers (CSPs) is using ADVA's Oscilloquartz synchronization technology to roll out LTE Advanced (LTE-A) connectivity across the country and prepare for 5G.



ADVA's OSA 5430 Series and OSA 5410 Series of PTP grandmaster clocks and GNSS receivers deliver stringent phase synchronization in the core and in the access network, enabling the company to address rapidly rising customer demand for premium services such as high-definition video streaming. The network is being installed by ADVA’s long-term partner Sistemas de Instrumentación Ltda.



“Being selected to transform the sync network of another of Chile’s key CSPs highlights the unique benefits of our grandmaster clocks and GNSS receiver portfolio. With high-quality oscillators guaranteeing unbeatable holdover and the continual assurance of in-service sync with our built-in probes, our technology offers the most complete and comprehensive solution for advanced timing in telecom networks. It will generate value for years to come,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. “Our mission is to provide exceptional service to all of our customers. With our technology and ongoing support, we’re empowering another major company to reshape Chile’s telecommunication landscape, reaching more people than ever while continuing to deliver unrivalled quality of service.”



"We work closely with our partner ADVA to deliver world-class technology that ensures unbeatable quality and availability. Their Oscilloquartz grandmasters are the most advanced timing solutions on the market. Ideal for distributing ultra-precise, incredibly reliable phase and time-of-day information, these devices are now providing the heartbeat of another of Chile’s leading CSPs,” commented Danor Quinteros, CEO, Sistemas de Instrumentación Ltda. “One of the crucial elements of this deployment was bringing synchronization close to the end user where it’s most needed. The compact and feature-rich OSA 5410 devices in the access network and the high-capacity OSA 5430 in the core infrastructure will be key to delivering ever-faster speeds and latency-sensitive applications.”