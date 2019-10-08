ADVA enhances Oscilloquartz PTP timing for utilities, broadcasters

ADVA extended the capabilities of its compact Oscilloquartz PTP timing technology to enable power utility and broadcast networks to achieve sub-microsecond synchronization.



ADVA is offering two upgraded Oscilloquartz models that now comply with the latest PTP profiles for time, frequency and phase synchronization in both power utility and broadcast networks. These include the pluggable OSA 5401, the market’s smallest PTP grandmaster clock, and the highly versatile OSA 5405, an integrated PTP grandmaster with dual GNSS antenna and receiver. Support includes the IEC/IEEE 61850-9-3 Power Utility Profile for precise time distribution and clock synchronization in electrical grids with an accuracy of 1μs, and SMPTE 2059 for synchronizing video and audio equipment over packet networks. By supporting NTP, both solutions also enable enterprises to run an on-premises NTP server for high levels of accuracy and uncompromised availability. What’s more, the OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 include advanced GNSS jamming and spoofing detection mechanisms, which are integrated in a centralized AI-based GNSS assurance toolkit.



“This upgrade is big news for utility and media network operators looking to harness the most advanced innovation in their field. With our OSA 5401 and 5405 bringing new levels of accuracy and resilience to their infrastructure, they can reap the benefits of emerging bandwidth-intensive, latency-sensitive applications,” said Nir Laufer, senior director, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “These devices are feature rich and incredibly efficient. But as well as their versatility, what really sets them apart is their extremely small footprint and low power consumption. This is key to bringing packet time distribution to the edge of network. With our technology ensuring sub-microsecond synchronization, smart grids can perform flexible, real-time decision making, as well as monitoring and automated maintenance. And for media companies, the possibilities for high-quality, interactive broadcasting from any location are enormous.”



https://adva.li/power-and-broadcast-slides