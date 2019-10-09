ADTRAN trims Q3 estimates citing pause from 2 international customers

ADTRAN trimmed its preliminary estimates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, saying it now expects revenue for the quarter to be approximately $114 million. Earnings per share for the quarter, assuming dilution, is expected to be a loss of approximately $0.96. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the quarter, assuming dilution, is expected to be a loss of approximately $0.06.



ADTRAN Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Our revenue this quarter has been significantly impacted by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and the continued slowdown in the spending at an international Tier 1 customer. With the exception of these two large customers, revenues generated from the rest of our business grew 20% over the previous quarter. Although we expect our Latin American customer sales to rebound, our current visibility regarding timing is limited. For the international Tier 1 customer, we expect that sales should resume with the new capital cycle in 2020.”Our current expectation for revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019, is that it will be flat to slightly down from the third quarter. Additionally, we plan for our non-GAAP operating expenses during the fourth quarter to be approximately 10% below our second quarter non-GAAP expense rate.