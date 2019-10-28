ADTRAN delivers 100G Transport for 10G PON

ADTRAN announced general availability of a new 100G transport capability on its Total Access 5000 (TA5000). The new 100G transport capability enables each TA5000 to scale to support more than 20k customers per system.



With the SM200 100G Switch Module, Nx100G uplinks with integrated DWDM transport can now be delivered with the TA5000.



ADTRAN said this ability to scale to 100G means that any of the nearly 60,000 TA5000s deployed can quickly and cost-effectively scale simultaneous multi-gigabit business, residential and backhaul services.



Totah Communications is leveraging the new 100G capability as part of its transport network to aggregate traffic from several TA5000 chassis already deployed in its access network. This 100G transport network is required to support the ever-increasing broadband demands and bandwidth-intensive applications such as 4K video streaming, gaming and cloud-based services. Totah’s network spans rural communities in Oklahoma and Kansas, and it believes that having the 100G transport network will play a key role in improving customers’ broadband experience.



“With the 100G available, we have the scale needed to expand the range and reach of our Fiber-to-the-Premise services without the added capital and operational impact of adding a new platform to our network,” said Totah Communications President and General Manager Mark Gailey. “ADTRAN’s ability to deliver one platform with the Total Access 5000 that can scale to meet today’s needs and tomorrow’s, is the type of streamlined, operationally efficient system that makes it the ideal solution as we expand our fiber rollouts. There is no need to maintain two network infrastructures. This allows Totah to use USF dollars to continue to get the speeds our customers demand, and the FCC requires.”



In addition, ADTRAN is now providing up to 560 Gbps uplink capacity and 1.2Tbps of switching capacity as part of the TA5000 platform. It provides the scaled network capacity required by mass deployment of multi-gigabit services over 10G PON and is the ideal addition to ADTRAN’s broad 10G existing portfolio. The SM200 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) support together with the TA5000 Optical Network Edge capabilities provides flexibility for network transport, and network deployment options from both Central Office (CO) and Remote Terminal (RT) locations.



“To support multiple 10G PON service delivery, the SM200 Switch Module supports non-blocking connectivity to every access module slot,” said ADTRAN Product Line Manager Javier Lopez. “The increased capacity of the switch fabric for the Total Access 5000 SM200 allows operators to scale both network and subscriber bandwidth for years to come—without a forklift replacement.”



The Total Access 5000 SM200 Switch Module is SD-Access ready and available now.



