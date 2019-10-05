5G is now active in 38 carrier networks

There are currently 38 3GPP standardized commercial 5G networks globally, and it is anticipated that there will be 77 commercial 5G networks by the end of 2019, according to TeleGeography. Ovum’s forecast predicts 156 million 5G connections worldwide and 32 million in North America by end of 2021.



Citing figures from Ovum, 5G Americas, the wireless industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, reports that nearly a quarter billion new LTE connections were added around the world in the second quarter of 2019, bring the total to 4.7 billion as of June 2019.



With 459 million LTE connections in Q2 2019, North America continues to lead the world in LTE market share. LTE represents 88 percent of all mobile connections in North America as of June 2019, which is up from 82 percent in June 2018. The Oceania, Eastern and South Eastern Asia region has the second highest market share for LTE at 73 percent, up from 65 percent in June 2018. Western Europe follows with 55 percent (up from 48 percent), while Latin America and Caribbean continues to see strong LTE subscriber growth, up to 47 percent (from 35 percent) during the same period. Market share represents the percentage of mobile wireless connections that are LTE technology versus all other mobile cellular technologies.



https://www.5gamericas.org/5g-network-rollouts-accelerate-as-ltes-long-tail-extends/