ZTE’s Sergio Parolari elected 3GPP RAN2 Vice Chairman

Sergio Parolari has been elected Vice Chairman of 3GPP RAN2.



As a key contributor in 3GPP for 17 years, Sergio Parolari has been a regular RAN2 delegate since January 2010. Sergio has been active in many LTE and NR topics, including carrier aggregation, dual connectivity, machine-type communications, proximity services, NB-IoT and 5G NR. Moreover, he is the rapporteur of the 5G Stage 2 specification TS37.340 on “Multi-connectivity”.



At 3GPP, besides holding the Vice Chairman positions in RAN2 and RAN3, ZTE is the main driver of various technical standards, such as NOMA, 2-Step RACH, CoMP, ATSSS and 5G slicing enhancement. Meanwhile, ZTE is also holding positions of chief editor of a number of technical standards, such as multiple connectivity, NG-RAN data transmission and NR electromagnetic compatibility.



“Congratulations to Sergio Parolari! By means of the joint efforts of the industry, we hope that 3GPP will continue to develop high-quality global standards for 5G NR and future mobile communications.” said Wang Xinhui, ZTE Vice President and Director of Wireless Standardization and Industrial Relationship. “ZTE is honored to work with the rest of 3GPP community to contribute to the success of the wireless industry."







