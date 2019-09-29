What's driving SD-WAN?





With hundreds of thousands of SD-WAN connections now active across the globe, it's clear that the technology has moved beyond earlier adopters and into a rapid-growth phase where carriers, vendors and even cloud providers are racing to differentiate themselves with enhanced services.



So, what's driving the next generation of SD-WAN?



In this 4-minute video we present the concise thoughts of the industry's thought leaders: AT&T's Roman Pacewicz,

Nuage Networks' Sunil Khandekar,

Verizon's Shawn Hakl,

Aruba's Kishore Sheshadri,

VeloCloud's Sanjay Uppal,

AvidThink's Roy Chua,

Colt's Mirko Voltolini,

Aryaka's Matt Carter,

Versa Networks' Kelly Ahuja,

and Open Gear's Gary Marks.



https://youtu.be/0koycAPMmGc