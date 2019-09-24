Vietnam's Viettel deploys 5G with Nokia

Viettel and Nokia have broadcasted the first end-to-end 5G network in Ho Chi Minh City.





Specifically, Viettel and Nokia have set up 10 5G base stations in the area of Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's biggest city with more than 2,000 km2 area and a population of 13 million. The project sets the basis for a comprehensive evaluation of the band, coverage and application of 5G before commercialization in 2020.Nokia said it deployed the 5G network in a very short time frame, building on its existing LTE footprint with the operator, upgrading the entire infrastructure from radio access, Cloud Packet Core and transmission to 5G technology. Viettel’s first cloud-based Packet Core network is currently serving its live subscribers. The network will offer a range of real-time 5G end-user experiences, such as VR gaming and 8K resolution streaming, as well as enabling Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access.