Viavi combines PON, Ethernet and Wi-Fi testing

Viavi Solutions introduced in a new class of field test instruments called the Network & Service Companion thatintegrates passive optical network (PON), Ethernet and Wi-Fi test capabilities together with the automated test process known as VIAVI OneCheck.



This compact, rugged device was designed to address demand from service providers for instruments that frontline technicians and contractors of any skill level can pick up and begin using to speed residential, small business and enterprise Ethernet network deployment and maintenance up to 10G.



The compact, handheld Network & Service Companion tests both network delivery and service performance. It can be used to test a range of network environments such as PON (for FTTH and 5G xHaul), DOCSIS 3.1 (cable), xDSL and Gfast (telco), and Ethernet (enterprise, data center and metro). It features a robust, field-ready screenless design and is operated directly via the VIAVI Mobile Tech app, or paired with other VIAVI test instruments to expand their capabilities. Instruments that can be paired with the NSC-100 include the OneExpert CATV and DSL analysis platforms, SmartOTDR, T-BERD/MTS-2000 and 4000 fiber testers, T-BERD/MTS-5800 Metro network tester and NITRO vNet Fusion virtual test and activation.