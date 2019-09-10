Vertical Systems: Mid-Year 2019 U.S. Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD

The top seven companies on Vertical Systems Group's newly published mid-year 2019 U.S. Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD are (in rank order based on mid-year 2019 retail port share): CenturyLink, AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum Enterprise, Comcast, Windstream and Cox. This mid-year LEADERBOARD roster increases from six to seven as Cox moves up from the Challenge Tier.



To qualify for a rank on this LEADERBOARD, network providers must have four percent (4%) or more of the U.S. Ethernet services market. Shares are measured based on the number of billable retail customer ports installed. Vertical Systems Group's Ethernet port share analysis includes the following six service segments from the market perspective of what service providers are offering and enterprise customers are purchasing: Ethernet DIA (Dedicated Internet Access), E-Access to IP/MPLS VPN, Ethernet Private Lines, Ethernet Virtual Private Lines, Metro LAN, and WAN VPLS.



"In the first half of 2019 the U.S. Ethernet market showed steady port growth just above five percent," said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. "The three Cable MSOs ranked on the LEADERBOARD - Spectrum Enterprise, Comcast and Cox - had the highest port growth in this period, spurred in part by SD-WAN customer demand for Ethernet DIA connections to the public Internet."



In addition to the LEADERBOARD providers, all other companies selling Ethernet services in the U.S. are segmented into two tiers as measured by port share.



The Challenge Tier includes providers with between 1% and 4% share of the U.S. retail Ethernet market. For mid-year 2019, the following six companies attained a position in the Challenge Tier (in alphabetical order): Altice USA, Cogent, Frontier, GTT, Sprint and Zayo.



The Market Player tier includes all providers with port share below 1%. Companies in the Market Player tier include the following providers (in alphabetical order): Alaska Communications, American Telesis, Atlantic Broadband, BT Global Services, Cincinnati Bell, Consolidated Communications, Crown Castle Fiber, DQE Communications, Expedient, FiberLight, FirstLight, Fusion, Global Cloud Xchange, Great Plains Communications, Logix Fiber Networks, LS Networks, Masergy, MetTel, Midco, Momentum Telecom, NTT America, Orange Business, RCN Business, Segra, Sparklight Business, Tata, TDS Telecom, Telstra, TPx, Unite Private Networks, US Signal, WOW!Business and other companies selling retail Ethernet services in the U.S. market.



