Vertical Systems: Mid-2019 Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD

AT&T has topped Vertical Systems Group's Mid-Year 2019 Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD. Results are as follows (in rank order based on retail port share): AT&T (U.S.), Colt (U.K.), CenturyLink (U.S.), BT Global Services (U.K.), Orange Business Services (France), Verizon (U.S.) and NTT (Japan).



"Network providers serving multinational enterprises continue to actively expand their Ethernet coverage globally," said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. "Customer demand for T1/E1 conversions and new Ethernet DIA connections are igniting growth in both existing and emerging markets. In response, providers are seeking more local partnerships to broaden their service delivery footprints."



Mid-Year 2019 Global Provider Highlights:





AT&T retains the top position on the Global Provider LEADERBOARD for the second consecutive year.

Share margins are tightening among the top four LEADERBOARD ranked companies - AT&T, Colt, CenturyLink and BT Global Services.

Eight companies attained a Challenge Tier citation, up from seven at the end of 2018, as Global Cloud Xchange advances from the Market Player tier.

Four of the seven LEADERBOARD providers and six of the eight Challenge Tier providers have MEF CE 2.0 certification.