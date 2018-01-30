Verizon and Calix hit 34 Gbps over fiber using bonded NG-PON2

Verizon and Calix achieved 34 Gbps speeds over fiber using a bonded NG-PON2 (Next-Generation Passive Optical Network 2) ONT (Optical Network Terminal) prototype on Verizon’s simplified, increasingly automated fiber network. The demonstration was conducted at the Verizon Innovation Center in Waltham, Massachusetts.



To reach 34 Gbps, Verizon and Calix bonded all four available wavelength channels.



Verizon said it expects NG-PON2 technology will provide faster speeds, lower latency, simplification of operations and increased automation in the fiber network. To achieve those benefits, NG-PON2 technology must be deployed throughout the entire fiber network. Last year, Verizon and Calix successfully trialed NG-PON2 on the OLT (Optical Line Terminal).



“We know how important connectivity is to small and mid-size businesses,” said T.J. Fox, Senior Vice President and President of Verizon Business Markets. “These advances will deliver the promise of the cloud for our customers and bring them technology at parity to what previously was only in reach for large enterprises.”



“The AXOS Intelligent Access Edge simplifies the network, dramatically increases service velocity, and creates the foundation to unify both business and residential services into a single access transport,” said Michel Langlois, chief development officer for Calix. “The latest test results demonstrate how this approach enables CSPs to extend the benefits of AXOS all the way to the subscriber edge. With new services becoming increasingly bandwidth-intensive, our work with Verizon has demonstrated that AXOS systems leveraging NG-PON2 will provide the future-proof connectivity needed to meet these demands.”





