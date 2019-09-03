Verimatrix to sell Silicon IP business to Rambus

Verimatrix will sell its Silicon IP and Secure Protocols (SIP) business unit to Rambus for $65 million in cash.



The SIP business unit provides intellectual property components, software toolkits and provisioning solutions to enable semiconductor manufacturers and fabless companies, device manufacturers and security software integrators to meet the critical needs for secure communication and performance acceleration, information protection and user privacy for IoT and network security markets. The business generated $22 million annual revenue.



"We are pleased to announce this exclusivity agreement to sell our Silicon IP and Secure Protocols business unit to Rambus, a premier silicon IP and chip provider,” said Amedeo D'Angelo, Chairman and CEO of Verimatrix. "This transaction ideally fits with our strategy to focus our company as a pure player in software-based security solutions. After completion, we will have the agility to fully address promising growth markets such as Entertainment, Mobile Applications and the Internet of Things. Additionally, the transaction will significantly increase our financial flexibility to seize external growth opportunities and reinforce our commitment to bringing the best value proposition to our customers.”



“The embedded security team at Verimatrix has a well-recognized and long-standing history of providing security at the heart of SoCs,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “Their combination of products and expertise is highly complementary to our existing business and will expand our global reach for our worldwide security customer base.”





