U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed a 5G cooperation pact that call for all network equipment vendors to be given a “rigorous evaluation”, including whether they are controlled by a foreign government, and be subject to “independent judicial review”. Huawei is not mentioned by name.
The Trump administration is pushing U.S. allies to impose a ban on Huawei.
Monday, September 2, 2019
U.S. and Poland sign 5G Pact
Monday, September 02, 2019 Poland
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed a 5G cooperation pact that call for all network equipment vendors to be given a “rigorous evaluation”, including whether they are controlled by a foreign government, and be subject to “independent judicial review”. Huawei is not mentioned by name.