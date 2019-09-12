UNH-IOL offers cable testing for automotive Ethernet

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) introduced OPEN Alliance TC9 Cable Testing to their Automotive Ethernet Test Group.



The UNH-IOL is now an approved test lab for 1000BASE-T1 cable testing to OPEN Alliance TC9, which allows for cable manufacturers to have unshielded and shielded twisted-pair cables tested for conformance for Automotive Ethernet applications.



As part of UNH-IOL’s Automotive Ethernet Test Services, the new TC9 Cable Testing service allows customers to verify their automotive cable assemblies and harnesses meet the OPEN Alliance requirements supported by Automotive OEMs, providing customers with confidence that the results are accurate and certified. This new service is now apart of the suite of OPEN Alliance testing the lab offers including TC1, TC10, and TC12 test specifications for PHY Conformance.“Until now, the UNH-IOL’s Automotive Ethernet testing services focused on silicon validation testing for Automotive PHYs,” said Curtis Donahue, senior manager, Ethernet Technologies UNH-IOL. “By including OPEN Alliance TC9 testing, we’re expanding our Ethernet physical layer expertise to the cable and wire community; hoping to better support the Single Pair Ethernet industries.”In addition, the UNH-IOL offers Automotive Testing for 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 compliance, including physical layers (PHY) and electronic control units (ECU) and offers testing solutions with their custom FPGA test tool, BitPhyer, which is designed to test the IEEE 802.3™ MAC, Flow Control, PCS, and RS layers for Ethernet devices.