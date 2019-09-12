Trifacta Raises $100m for "data wrangling" cloud preparation software

Trifacta, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $100 million in funding for its "data wrangling" solutions.



Trifacta’s data wrangling platform provides a self-service approach to cleaning and preparing data.



Trifacta claims more than 10,000 organizations using its platform, including IQVIA, Visa, Autodesk, Kaiser Permanente, BNSF, PepsiCo, Stanley Black & Decker, Franklin Templeton, Sumitomo Banking Corporation, New York Life and The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, rely on Trifacta to democratize data wrangling.



New investors in this round included Telstra Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, BMW iVentures and ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund. It also includes additional investment from existing investors including Accel Partners, Cathay Innovation, Google, Greylock Partners, Ignition Partners, and Infosys.“For the last decade, companies have been trying to become more data driven, but most organizations have done little to enable people to get past all of the data friction that prevents them from asking and answering the most interesting questions,” said Adam Wilson, CEO at Trifacta. “By automating complex data engineering tasks and enabling increased levels of self-service, Trifacta ensures organizations can harness the collective intelligence of their teams and make everyone a data hero.”