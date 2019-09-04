ThousandEyes targets app, infrastructure and Internet performance visibility

ThousandEyes introduced an Internet-aware synthetic monitoring solution for proactive detection of application performance issues.



ThousandEyes Synthetics visually correlates application performance to underlying infrastructure and Internet delivery performance in a single, shareable dashboard for instant root cause identification and collaborative issue remediation.



The solution combines a new, programmable javascript-based approach with deep active monitoring that correlates application insights gathered through synthetic tests with HTTP, network metrics, network paths, Internet routing, and outage visibility, in a single view.



"Traditional synthetic monitoring solutions simply don't cut it in today's Internet-dependent, cloud-centric ecosystem. An app-centric view with no knowledge of the underlying dependencies leaves IT, Digital Ops and service delivery teams dead in the water while troubleshooting application performance issues," said ThousandEyes vice president of product, Joe Vaccaro. "ThousandEyes Synthetics enables both SaaS app owners and IT teams to deliver and deploy with confidence knowing they will be able to quickly identify exactly what's causing any issues in end-user digital experience regardless of where the issue lies, eliminating massive business continuity risks."





