The OpenTAP Project for Open Source Test Automation builds roster

The OpenTAP Project for Open Source Test Automation welcomed four new members: 5G-VINNI, Page Electronica NV, TandM Solutions and Tokalabs.



The OpenTAP project comprises a growing community of developers dedicated to the idea of effortless automation.The core technology is a test sequencer, with the community continuously adding plugins and solutions that support faster development, new functionality and optimization in test. Through these contributions and the enhanced collaboration possible with its open-core approach, OpenTAP is inspiring developers to innovate automation solutions in testing and measurement, and beyond.



Jason Hicks, director at TandM Solutions noted, “Test automation platforms have been at the core of my work for the last twenty years, but never before has a framework armed the developer with such a complete and flexible tool chain – and even better, it is open source”. Other companies, like Page Electronica, have noticed bottlenecks in many of their automated manufacturing processes. “We are excited to join OpenTAP,” said Luc Page, CEO of Page Electronica. “It allows us to start with a proven foundation of automation capability eliminating the need to build something wholly custom and use our resources and people in more effective ways.”