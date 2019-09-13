Friday, September 13, 2019

ONF Connect 2019 Update with Guru Parulkar

Friday, September 13, 2019    



The big news from the Open Networking Foundation is that Comcast has gone live with major deployment of Trellis, the ONF's open source SDN/NFV based fabric for access technologies, says Guru Parulkar, Executive Director, ONF.  This is a major validation of the network architecture that ONF has been developing.

This video provides a quick wrap-up of this year's ONF Connect 2019 event in Silicon Valley, along with a status update on the ONF's marquee projects, including Trellis, SEBA, Stratum and P4.






