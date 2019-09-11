Telia appoints Christian Luiga as acting CEO

Christian Luiga has been appointed acting President and CEO of Telia effectively immediately, replacing Johan Dennelind, who announced his resignation in early August. A search for a permanent CEO is underway.



Luiga joined Telia in 2009 and headed Corporate Control until April 2014, when he was appointed CFO of the company. Douglas Lubbe has been appointed acting CFO in Telia Company. His most recent position was CFO of Telia Sweden.



