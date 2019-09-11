Telefónica looks to sell 50,000 mobile towers

Telefónica disclosed plans to monetise a second portfolio of mobile sites within the next year.



In 2016, some of Telefónica network assets, including 18,000 mobile sites, were spun off into Telxius.



In this second sale of infrastructure assets, the carrier believes it could generate an estimated OIBDA of c. €360 million through the sale of approximately 50,000 sites.



Telefónica operates through a portfolio of c. 130,000 sites globally, and owns, directly or through its subsidiaries, a unique portfolio of c. 68,000 sites across 12 markets. In the UK, Telefónica owns c. 7,000 sites through its 50% interest in Cornerstone, which was jointly created in 2012 by Telefónica and Vodafone to operate their combined nationwide tower site infrastructure and support their active sharing arrangements. Telefónica and Vodafone have agreed to extend the agreement to include 5G roll-out and explore potential monetisation options for Cornerstone.



In Germany, Telefónica Deutschland currently owns nationwide c. 19,000 sites, making it one of the largest single country portfolios in Europe.



