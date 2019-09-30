Telefónica Deutschland deploys Infinera DRX disaggregated routers

Telefónica Deutschland, a Tier 1 operator in Germany, selected theTelefónica Deutschland, Series to modernize its nationwide mobile transport network.



The Infinera DRX Series, a disaggregated router family that combines a carrier-class white box portfolio with the Infinera CNOS software, enables Telefónica Deutschland to prepare its nationwide mobile transport network for 5G mobile services with scale, efficiency, and automation.



Telefónica Deutschland plans to deploy multiple DRX Series platforms, including configurations that support 300G and 900G. The DRX Series in combination with the CNOS operating system enables a unique stacking capability that provides simple node expansion and increased resiliency. Multiple DRX Series elements can be connected to double or even triple node capacity while operating as a single routing entity.



Telefónica Deutschland offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as innovative digital products and services including the Internet of Things and data analytics. In the mobile segment alone, Telefónica Deutschland servers over 45 million connections.



“Telefónica Deutschland is on the forefront of innovation and expansion to ensure we provide our customers with the best experience and meet them where they live, work, and move,” said Cayetano Carbajo Martín, Chief Technology Officer at Telefónica Deutschland. “As we continue to improve network experiences for our customers now and into the future, we rely on solutions that are scalable and automated, and the Infinera DRX Series will be a great addition to our future 5G network environment.”



“We are pleased to be Telefónica Deutschland’s innovative and strategic supplier for a network modernization of this magnitude,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s DRX Series enables customers like Telefónica Deutschland to benefit from a smooth transition to open networking while providing the scalability, flexibility and reliability required to meet the growing demand for 5G mobile bandwidth. As global mobile operators are transitioning from traditional routing and switching to a more open architecture, the DRX innovation is a natural transition.”