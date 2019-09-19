TE debuts PCIe Gen 4 card edge connectors supporting 16 Gbps

TE Connectivity (TE) introduced its new PCIe Gen 4 card edge connectors, which meet industry PCI-SIG Card Electromechanical (CEM) specification 4.0 and support Intel and AMD next-generation platforms with up to 16 Gbps of bandwidth.



The new connectors support next-generation CPUs for better system application scaling and higher bandwidth in servers, storage, workstations and desktop PCs.



TE’s new PCIe Gen 4 card edge connectors feature a 1.00mm pitch to enable all generations of PCI Express signaling designs and support speeds of 16 Gbps (PCIe Gen 4), 8.0 Gbps (PCIe Gen 3), 5.0 Gbps (PCIe Gen 2) and 2.5 Gbps (PCIe Gen 1). In addition, the connectors’ footprint and mating interface are backward-compatible with each PCIe generation.“As manufacturers begin to implement PCIe Gen 4 connectivity inside their data center products, they may require high-performing card edge connectors that offer full backward compatibility,” said Taylor Luo, product manager at TE Connectivity. “TE’s new PCIe Gen 4 adapters fully support new designs for Intel, AMD and IBM platforms and are available in a wide range of configurations to address virtually any need.”