Sweden's Netsam boosts metro capacity with ADVA FSP 3000

Netsam, a Swedish communication service provider (CSP), has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 and FSP 150 to expand the capacity of its metro network. The deployment features the ADVA FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) with micro-ROADMs and ADVA FSP 150 demarcation technology.



ADVA says the flexible ROADM-based photonic layer ensures Netsam’s fiber resources are used with optimal efficiency. With this and the ADVA FSP 150 deployed at customer premises, Netsam is able to provide SLA-based business services with speeds up to 100Gbit/s.ADVA’s partner NetNordic, a leading solutions integrator in Scandinavia, also played a key role in the project.