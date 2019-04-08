SubCom begins manufacturing High Fiber Count (HFC) cable

SubCom achieved qualification status for its new high fiber count (HFC) cable. Manufacturing is now underway.



As announced in April 2019, SubCom will be first to market with the long haul system implementation of their space division multiplexing technology (SDM) and HFC architecture.



SubCom has added a new high fiber count loose tube line in a Class 100,000 clean room to ensure the highest quality standards in cleanliness during the fiber handling and loose tube production process. This loose tube line can handle up to 48 fiber spools allowing for a 24FP cable and runs at a speed of 175+ meters per minute. Along with added capacity, this line provides us improved processing controls allowing us to reduce processing variation.



SubCom also noted improvements to its manufacturing process, including the ability to consistently weld copper and steel to reduce unplanned joints. 3D laser weld alignment sensors and a new weld box with seam tracking provide a more autonomous and stable seam welding process.



“SubCom is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to meet the evolving needs of the subsea cable industry,” said David Coughlan, CEO of SubCom. “We’re proud of our track record of long-term success in getting the wet plant right for the systems we deploy, and we thrive on satisfying the insatiable demand for data transport.”



SubCom also confirmed that its Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) ROADM technology is now in production. WSS filter technology supports fully-flexible, reconfigurable routing of the optical spectrum on each fiber pair. This flexibility allows customers to dynamically reassign the optical spectrum between trunk and branches throughout the system’s life to achieve maximum value. Further flexibility is achieved using SubCom’s enhanced branching units (eBU) for optical path switching on up to 24FP branches.



