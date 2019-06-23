Spectra7 and Leoni show CRX Active Copper Cable

Spectra7 Microsystems and the telecommunication systems business unit of Leoni’s Wire and Cables Solution Division demonstrated new CRX Consortium Active Copper Cable technology at the annual China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) 2019.
The demonstration showed Leoni cables with embedded Spectra7 chips operating with Mellanox ConnectX-5 network adapters configured for Ethernet low latency CA-N transmission.
“Spectra7 has developed impressive technology for the data center market and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them and Tencent in the formation of the CRX™ Consortium,” said Helmut Jungsthoefel, Data Center PM at Leoni. “We believe Active Copper Cables with technology from Spectra7 will play a critical role in the future of copper interconnects.”
Leoni is known in the global interconnect market for producing the highest performance raw cable and cable assemblies. They have selected Spectra7 chips for their entire line of Active Copper Cables including 25, 100 and 400G products.
CRX Consortium pushes for active copper cables
The CRX Consortium says its initial focus will be on 25G Ethernet connections between servers and switches. The consortium is developing a specification for these cables that is expected to be released in Q4 of this year. Subsequent specifications will be developed for 50G, 100G, 400G and 800G Ethernet as well as other evolving protocols. The specifications will cover both NRZ signaling as well as PAM4 signaling.
The initial CRX specification release is planned for Fall 2019; CRX consortium members plan to begin mass deployment of cables complying with the CRX specification later this year.