Source Photonics unveils 50G transceivers for 5G mid-haul

Source Photonics unveiled the following portfolio of 5G mid-haul transceivers:
- 50G QSFP28 LR supporting 50GE link up to 10 km on duplex single mode fiber
- 50G QSFP28 ER supporting 50GE link up to 40 km on duplex single mode fiber
- 50G BiDi QSFP28 LR supporting 50GE link up to 10 km on simplex single mode fiber
- 50G BiDi QSFP28 ER supporting 50GE link up to 40 km on simplex single mode fiber
“We are pleased to announce a comprehensive portfolio of 50Gb/s products, which includes 50G QSFP28 LR & ER and 50G BiDi QSFP28 LR & ER to support 5G mid-haul applications,” said Supriyo Dey, Sr. Director of PLM. “This shows our commitment to support our customers with the growing demand for 50Gb/s products to enable the 5G ramp,” continued Dr. Dey.
Source Photonics will have a live demonstration of the 50G BiDi QSFP28 ER over 40 km fiber at ECOC booth no. 57.
http://www.sourcephotonics.com