Source Photonics showcases 400G at ECOC 2019

At ECOC 2019 this week in Dublin, Source Photonics is demonstrating its complete 400G portfolio with industry partners
Source Photonics’ portfolio of Datacenter and Routing products includes:
- 400G-DR4 supporting 400GE links over 500m as well as an enhanced reach of up to 2 km (4x100G-FR) with support for breakout into 100G-DR/FR
- 400G-LR8 supporting 400GE links up to 10 km
- 400G-ER8 supporting 400GE links up to 40km as technology demonstration
“Successful interoperability between optical transceivers and hosts is crucial to rolling out the next higher data rate connectivity,” said Ed Ulrichs, Director of PLM at Source Photonics. “Together with our partners in the industry, we aim to bring next-generation solutions to our customers and provide the high-speed connectivity they require.”
Source Photonics will show error-free traffic through a link involving Viavi’s ONT 603 unit and QCT’s QuantaMesh BMS T9032-IX9 switch connected with various Source Photonics 400G optical transceivers.
“We take pride as a company in being a part of the faster and more connected cloud scale networks because of our leading-edge portfolio of compute, storage, and networking products,” said Mike Yang, Senior Vice President of Quanta Computer and President of Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT). “QCT is the ideal solutions provider to harness the innovative capabilities of this new switch technology and deliver state-of-the-art 32x400GbE platforms for our web-scale customers worldwide, with best-in-class quality, economics, and time-to-market."
http://www.sourcephotonics.com