Source Photonics showcases 400G at ECOC 2019

At ECOC 2019 this week in Dublin, Source Photonics is demonstrating its complete 400G portfolio with industry partners



Source Photonics’ portfolio of Datacenter and Routing products includes:





400G-DR4 supporting 400GE links over 500m as well as an enhanced reach of up to 2 km (4x100G-FR) with support for breakout into 100G-DR/FR

400G-LR8 supporting 400GE links up to 10 km

400G-ER8 supporting 400GE links up to 40km as technology demonstration