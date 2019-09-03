Semtech debuts XGSPON chipset

Semtech announced production availability of itsGN7153B combo chip and GN7055B multi-rate burst mode transimpedance amplifier (TIA) for XGSPON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs).



Semtech's GN7153B is a combo chip supporting OLT transmit and receive signals in a fully integrated solution.



On the receive side, the GN7153B supports both XGPON (2.5G) and XGSPON (2.5G/10G) signals, while the transmit data path features Semtech’s 10G EML driver with ClearEdge CDR technology to effectively reset the signal jitter budget. Transmit path optimization can be accomplished through an I2C programmable PLL loop bandwidth control and a variety of jitter filter modes. The EML driver includes eye-shaping features and an Automatic Power Control (APC) loop to deliver best-in-class transmit eye quality. The burst mode receive data path includes a multi-rate 2.5G/10G limiting amplifier with a fast burst mode signal detect function, integrated discharge circuit and reset for short settling time.Semtech said its high sensitivity burst mode TIA (GN7055B) is designed for XGSPON OLT applications. Using an external reset signal, the burst mode TIA meets the convergence time and burst dynamic range requirements of XGSPON 2.5G and 10G.The device features a fast Automatic Gain Control (AGC) loop to enable high dynamic range in burst mode applications. The GN7055B is offered in die form, supports industrial temperature range and uses a single 3.3V power supply.“XGSPON will bring a new generation of faster optical broadband services for home and business to the largest sector of the PON market,” said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Our chipset contributes to that growth by bringing high performance and low cost.”http://www.semtech.com/optical