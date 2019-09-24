Semtech announces 56GB EML driver

Semtech announced its new FiberEdge linear electro-absorption modulated lasers (EML) driver suited for new PAM4-based Ethernet optical modules, including 100G-FR, 400G-DR4 and 400G-FR4.



Semtech's FiberEdge linear EML driver (GN1862) is a bare die single-ended driver specifically designed to provide the performance to power ratio required by hyperscale data center operators. The driver delivers two volts of single-ended swing while minimizing total harmonic distortion (THD) and group delay (GD) to increase module manufacturing yield, thereby driving down costs. As a bare die device, the new FiberEdge solution is ideal for both single channel (100G) and quad channel (400G) PAM4 applications.



“Over the past months, data center architects have discovered that the key to successful 100G per lambda deployments is performance,” said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The GN1862 EML driver delivers enough margin to specifications to enable modules with up to 40km reach.”



GN1862 is in pre-production with full production expected in December 2019.



