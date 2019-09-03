Samsung intros 5G-integrated processor in 8nm

Samsung Electronics introduced its latest mobile processor, the Exynos 980, combining an integrated 5G modem and intelligent processing performance in a single chip. Mass production is expected by the end of this year.



Samsung describes its Exynos 980, which is based on 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, as artificial intelligence (AI) mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem.



The modem supports 5G to 2G networks, providing a fast gigabit downlink speed in 4G LTE and up to 2.55 Gbps in sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) 5G. It also supports E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which combines 2CC LTE and 5G connectivity to maximize mobile downlink speed of up to 3.55Gbps. In addition, the processor supports Wi-Fi 6.



The chip packs two of the latest high-performance Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four efficient Cortex-A55 cores, enabling it to run multiple apps, intricate UX designs, and high-resolution graphic games.



The neural processing unit (NPU) features elevated performances of up to 2.7 times compared to its predecessor and is built into the Exynos 980 to provide new levels of on-device intelligence. With the NPU readily available on-chip, AI tasks are processed right from the device rather than off-loaded to a server, thereby providing better data privacy and security. The NPU adds enhancements to applications such as secure user authentication, content filtering, mixed reality, intelligent camera, and more.



For advanced photography, the Exynos 980 delivers compelling camera performances with resolution support for up to 108-megapixels (Mp). The advanced image signal processor (ISP) supports up to five individual sensors and is able to process three concurrently for richer multi-camera experiences.



In addition, the Exynos 980’s multi-format codec (MFC) supports encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 120 frames per second (fps). HDR10+ support with dynamic mapping also offers more detailed and illuminant colors in video content.



http://www.samsung.com/exynos