Russia's Inoventica selects ADVA's FSP 3000

Inoventica, one of Russia’s leading IT service providers and data center operators, has selected ADVA's FSP 3000 platform to meet soaring data demand from enterprise and carrier customers by boosting the capacity of its backbone network to 100Gb and up.



The new fully redundant infrastructure leverages ADVA’s QuadFlex line card and OpenFabric cross-connect – two technologies optimized for efficiency and complete flexibility. ADVA’s Select partner, the IT solution specialist Zettaline is also playing a key role in facilitating the project.



ADVA said its FSP 3000 enables significant energy savings and, with its 1RU footprint, occupies very little rack space. Using ADVA FSP 3000 QuadFlex technology, the solution will transport 100Gbit/s data loads over distances stretching to 2,000km across the Moscow metropolitan area. By enabling greater spectral efficiency, QuadFlex delivers extended reach without any need for signal regeneration. Also key is the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric, which creates a distributed architecture, enabling Inoventica to simply and efficiently aggregate lower-speed services.



“ADVA’s technology enables us to take the next step with our infrastructure while also leveraging maximum value from our existing network. With this deployment, we can flexibly respond to soaring data requirements and help our customers to unleash their full potential,” said Vitaly Slizen, CEO, Inoventica.



“We’re proud that Russia’s largest cloud service provider has chosen to harness our technology and expertise. Together with our partner Zettaline, we’ve built a solution that efficiently expands Inoventica’s infrastructure and provides the tools it needs to address today’s key challenges,” commented Andreas Jelinek, senior director, sales, Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, ADVA.



