Ren tells media that Huawei is willing to negotiate, license 5G patents

Huawei's chairman Ren Zhengfei said the company is willing to license its 5G technology to a Western company in order to create a new competitor in the market, according to an interview published by the Economist. The perpetual license could include Huawei's 5G patents, licences, code, technical blueprints and production know-how.

Separately, in an interview with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, Ren Zhengfei said Huawei is now willing to negotiate with the U.S. Department of Justice with no pre-conditions. The article quotes Ren as follows: “If the U.S. reaches out to us in good faith and promises to change their irrational approach to Huawei, then we are open to a dialogue. The U.S. shouldn’t try to destroy Huawei over something trivial. If the U.S. feels we have done something wrong, then we can discuss it in good faith and find a reasonable solution. I think we can accept that approach."