Thursday, September 12, 2019

Ren tells media that Huawei is willing to negotiate, license 5G patents

Thursday, September 12, 2019    

Huawei's chairman Ren Zhengfei said the company is willing to license its 5G technology to a Western company in order to create a new competitor in the market, according to an interview published by the Economist. The perpetual license could include Huawei's 5G patents, licences, code, technical blueprints and production know-how.
https://www.economist.com/business/2019/09/11/huawei-may-sell-its-5g-technology-to-a-western-buyer


Separately, in an interview with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, Ren Zhengfei said Huawei is now willing to negotiate with the U.S. Department of Justice with no pre-conditions.  The article quotes Ren as follows: “If the U.S. reaches out to us in good faith and promises to change their irrational approach to Huawei, then we are open to a dialogue. The U.S. shouldn’t try to destroy Huawei over something trivial. If the U.S. feels we have done something wrong, then we can discuss it in good faith and find a reasonable solution. I think we can accept that approach."
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/10/opinion/huawei-trump-china-trade.html

See also