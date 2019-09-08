Qualcomm intros mmWave module for 5G Fixed Wireless Access

Qualcomm introduced a mmWave antenna module for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) CPE. The company says its QTM527 mmWave antenna module for the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System will open up the market for mobile operators to offer fixed internet broadband services to homes and businesses using their 5G network infrastructure.



The goal is to enable 5G fixed wireless access CPEs that can be deployed on a roof or in a window to receive a 5G signal.



The Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module builds on prior mmWave technology breakthroughs to extend 5G beyond the smartphone.Qualcomm's QTM527 mmWave antenna module supports up to 64 dual polarization antenna elements for optimal and extended mmWave range. It suppors beam forming, beam steering and beam tracking for bi-directional communication, along with global band support for compatibility in every major region around the world.“Our comprehensive Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System architecture and mmWave innovation drives best in class 5G performance and scale. With this new extended-range solution, we deliver yet another major mmWave breakthrough and allow operators to provide enhanced fixed broadband services with broad coverage in urban, suburban and rural environments,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated.Sampling is underway.https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/09/06/qualcomm-announces-worlds-first-fully-integrated-extended-range-mmwave